15-year-old rape accused to be tried at Central Criminal Court

A boy accused of raping a young girl when he was 14 has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The boy, now aged 15, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court to be served with a book of evidence.

He was charged with two counts of rape and one charge for digital penetration of a girl’s vagina, on the same date, in Tallaght, last December. The girl was aged under 15.

Judge Marie Quirke acceded to the DPP’s request to make the return for trial order.

She directed that the youth’s case was being sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Earlier, Garda Eanna Murphy told the court the teen replied: “I did not rape her,” to two of the charges.

His reply to the third charge was, “she let me finger her”.

The Children’s Court does not have jurisdiction to hear the case due to the nature of the charge.

He is on bail but has to obey conditions.

The teenager, who was accompanied to court by a family member, was warned he cannot have any contact with the girl, and he must not speak about the case on social media.

He was also told he cannot apply for travel documentation and he will have to sign on three times a week at his local Garda station.

The charges are under the Criminal Law (Rape) Act 1981, Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act, 1990 and the Sexual Offences Act.

He must notify the prosecution within two weeks if he intends to use an alibi in his defence.

A date has yet to be set for his next hearing.