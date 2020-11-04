Two men due in court in connection with Cork drug seizure

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 10:04

Two men are due to appear in court in Cork this morning, in connection with the seizure of €105,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

The men in their 30s were arrested on Monday as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city.

Gardaí searched a house on Sundays Well Road on that evening when they seized €85,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and were brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station.

A second search was carried out at a house on Blarney Street where of €20,000 of suspected cannabis herb was found, no further arrests were made.

The men are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Cork this morning.

Covid-19: 14-day incidence rate falls from October peak

Saturday, October 31, 2020

