'Anti-mask' protest on Luas probed

Gardaí are investigating an incident on the Luas line in Dublin on Monday in which a group of as many as 15 ‘anti-lockdown’ protestors refused to wear masks and chanted at other passengers on the tram.

Luas operators have transferred what it said was “excellent CCTV footage” to gardaí and said they were working with officers on the matter.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, gardaí said they were “liaising closely” with Luas security, but stopped short of saying there was an investigation underway.

It is thought gardaí were waiting to receive a formal complaint on the matter and that later on Tuesday, after receiving such, an investigation was launched.

The incident on the Luas on Monday afternoon followed a demonstration by ‘anti-lockdown’ protestors, first at the Garden of Remembrance on Parnell Square, before travelling some 3km to HSE offices at Dr Steeven’s Hospital, near Heuston Station.

A group from the protest then got on the Luas Red Line, travelling southbound towards Tallaght.

Social media footage

Footage was circulated on social media showing a group, numbering between 10 and 15, and comprising men and women, on the Luas not wearing masks.

Over a lengthy period of time, they chanted loudly, including ‘End the Lockdown’, at the other passengers.

They ridiculed them for wearing masks and, at one stage, were abusive to a woman who tried to reason with them.

A statement from Luas said: “Luas is working with the gardaí in relation to this matter. We have provided excellent CCTV footage from the platform and the tram to them.”

It added that Luas had over 96% compliance from passengers wearing face coverings and that the incident on Monday “whilst a one off, was very disappointing”.

Garda statement

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Garda HQ said: “Gardaí are aware of videos circulating on social media showing a number of individuals on public transport not complying with public health regulations and are liaising closely with Luas Security on the matter.”

While the statement didn’t specify that an investigation was underway, it is understood that one was launched later in the day after gardaí received a formal complaint.

Currently, gardaí do not themselves have the power to act in these cases, but must receive a complaint or report from a ‘relevant person’, in this case from Luas staff.

“The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A - Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (Face coverings on public transport) Regulations 2020 sets out the powers of ‘relevant persons’. Members of An Garda Síochána are not ‘relevant persons’,” the Garda statement said.

“Members of An Garda Síochána can only act after a report or complaint by a "relevant person' has been made.”

It said the regulations also provide for ‘reasonable excuse’ for not wearing a face covering.

It added: "Where gardaí find potential breaches of the public health regulations a file is prepared for the DPP in each case."