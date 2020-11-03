€301,000 worth of suspected drugs and six handguns seized in Westmeath searches

Two men have been arrested and currently detained at Mullingar Garda Station
Six handguns in total were seized in the search. Picture: Gardaí

Tue, 03 Nov, 2020 - 13:44
Steve Neville

Two men have been arrested in Westmeath as gardaí seized more than €300,000 worth of suspected drugs and six handguns in searches yesterday and this morning.

Gardaí said that at around 9pm on Monday, a search operation commenced at a residence in Mullingar and around €245,000 of suspected cocaine and €56,000 of suspected heroin was seized.

They said all drugs seized are subject to analysis.

Two men, one in his early 30s and another in his late 20s, were arrested at the scene.

They are both currently detained at Mullingar Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí seized more than €300,000 of suspected drugs.
Gardaí seized more than €300,000 of suspected drugs.

Gardaí said that a follow-up search of the residence was carried out this morning when six handguns were seized. 

Gardaí said that the handguns will be sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis.

Gardaí said that the searches of the residence come after “a lengthy surveillance operation targeting persons involved in the sale and supply of drugs in the Midlands area”.

They were carried out by Mullingar Gardaí attached to the Detective and Drugs Units and assisted by the Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit. 

