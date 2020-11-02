Boy scalded after volcano kettle explosion at neighbour's house settles for €110k

A boy who was scalded when a volcano kettle normally used for camping exploded has settled his High Court action for €110,000.

Max Kennedy was almost 11 years old when he suffered the water burn injuries to his thighs and abdomen while on a visit to a neighbour’s house.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons approved the settlement in the High Court after he was told the boy, who is now 15 years of age, has been left with a scar on his right thigh.

Max Kennedy, Leinster Wood, Carton Demesne, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, had sued through his father Robert Kennedy, Leo MacCanna and Alice Austin also of Leinster Wood, Carton Demesne, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, over the accident at their home on July 21, 2016.

He claimed there was an alleged failure to remove the stopper from the volcano kettle before boiling water in it. He further claimed there was an alleged failure to take reasonable care and an alleged failure to have any or any adequate supervision in and around the use of the volcano kettle.

He alleged he had been exposed to a risk of injury which the defendants knew or ought to be aware of and there was an alleged failure to warn visitors, and in particular the boy, of the existence of an alleged hazard.

The boy suffered extensive burns to 3.5% of his total body surface and he was taken to hospital where the wounds were dressed. The boy and his family travelled to Portugal a few days later and Max was also treated at Faro Hospital.

In an affidavit to the court, Mr Robert Kennedy claimed the kettle exploded due to the alleged failure to remove the plug or stopper from it . Max, he said, suffered extensive burns to his right outer thigh and his left inner thigh and abdomen.

In Portugal, he said Max was treated for dehydration and vomiting and his burns were cleaned and dressed. Three weeks later on the family’s return to Ireland the boy was reviewed at the Children’s Hospital, Crumlin and he later had to have skin grafts.

Mr Justice Simons was told the boy has a flat scar on his right thigh and has now returned to playing sport.