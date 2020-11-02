Former teacher and rugby coach admits sexually abusing 23 schoolboys

John McClean was due to stand trial today but instead entered pleas of guilty before the court.
Former teacher and rugby coach admits sexually abusing 23 schoolboys

John McClean pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 27 charges of indecently assaulting the males at Terenure College between 1973 and 1990.

Mon, 02 Nov, 2020 - 12:31
Sonya McLean

A former rugby coach and teacher at a Dublin school has admitted to sexually abusing 23 males in the 1970s and 1980s.

John McClean (aged 75), of Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 27 charges of indecently assaulting the males at Terenure College in Dublin on dates between 1973 and 1990.

The charges relate to three separate books of evidence. McClean was due to stand trial today but instead entered pleas of guilty before the court.

Judge Pauline Codd remanded McClean on continuing bail and set a sentence date of March 9, 2021, when all evidence will be heard over a two-day sentence hearing.

Paul Murray SC, prosecuting, said a number of the complainants were present in court to hear McClean enter the guilty pleas to the charges, while others watched the proceedings over a Zoom call.

Mr Murray confirmed that some of the 23 complainants may wish to read out their victim impact statements during the hearing and told Judge Codd that those statements should be ready for the court before Christmas.

Sean Guerin SC, defending, asked for a later sentence date as he said he was due to start a lengthy trial in the new year which he does not anticipate will be completed until the first week of March.

A date for mention was also set for January 18 next to allow for any relevant documentation to be handed into court prior to the sentence hearing.

More in this section

Central Criminal Court stock Container deaths trial halted over Covid fears for a second time
Two arrested and charged in relation to Kildare robbery Two arrested and charged in relation to Kildare robbery
Cigarettes worth estimated €18,340 seized at Cork Airport Cigarettes worth estimated €18,340 seized at Cork Airport
#courtssexual abuseorganisation: terenure college

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 31, 2020

  • 20
  • 34
  • 36
  • 37
  • 46
  • 47
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices