Drugs and cigarettes seized in Athlone and Dublin following separate searches 

Revenue officers have seized drugs and cigarettes following a number of searches today.

The searches were carried out in Athlone and Dublin.

1.9kgs of illegal drugs including herbal cannabis, mitragynine and synthetic cannabinoids was seized at the Athlone Mail Centre following routine operations.

Revenue said the drugs have an estimated value of almost €38,500 and were discovered in a number of packets which originated in Spain, UK and the USA.

A statement said: “The packets were declared as items such as ‘Men’s Waterproof Windbreaker’ and ‘Women Knit Shirt’ and were destined for delivery to addresses in Dublin, Mayo, Kildare and Cork”.

Meanwhile, Revenue officers in the Dublin Parcel Hub seized over 500 grams of herbal cannabis and over 125,600 cigarettes as a result of three separate routine operations.

Revenue said the suspected drugs have an estimated value of €10,000 and were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Sam.

Detector dog Sam

They were discovered in two separate parcels which originated in the USA.

Revenue said the parcels were declared as ‘Halloween Decorations’ and ‘Cereal Boxes’ and were destined for delivery to addresses in Dublin and Meath.

The cigarettes, branded ‘Winston’ and ‘Bon Slims’, have a retail value of over €87,900 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €70,020, according to Revenue.

“They were discovered in parcels declared as ‘Lego’, ‘Filters’ and ‘Clothing’ that had originated in Russia, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates,” said a statement.

The parcels were destined for addresses in Dublin, Laois and Limerick.

Revenue said that investigations are ongoing and that the seizures were part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.