Four arrested as Louth gardaí seize cocaine and cash

Four people, a woman and three men all in their 30s, were arrested. 
Cocaine and cash seized by Gardaí in Louth. Picture: Garda Info/ Twitter

Fri, 30 Oct, 2020 - 12:05
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have arrested four people in relation to the discovery of €50,000 of suspected cocaine and Stg£12,000 in a vehicle in Louth yesterday.

Officers from the Dundalk Drugs and Crime Unit saw what they believed was a suspicious transaction during a surveillance operation in the Castlebellingham area of Louth yesterday. 

A short time later, a car was stopped and gardaí searched the vehicle and its occupants. 

During the course of the search, €50,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized along with Stg£12,000 in cash.

Four people, a woman and three men all in their 30s, were arrested. 

All four are being questioned in Dundalk and Drogheda Garda Stations respectively and the investigation is continuing.

