Man arrested in relation to assault on pensioner in Ballincollig

Man in his 20s arrested in relation to a 'road rage' incident in Cork city
The man arrested by gardaí this morning and is currently detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station. File Picture: PA

Fri, 30 Oct, 2020 - 11:43
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have arrested a man, aged in his late 20s, in relation to a 'road rage' assault that happened in Ballincolling last week.

Last week's incident took place at around 3.30pm on October 22 on the Old Fort Road in Ballincollig, Cork.

The man was arrested in relation to an assault on a pedestrian, aged in his 70s.

The pedestrian was taken to Cork University Hospital via ambulance, where he received treatment for his injuries. 

The man arrested by gardaí this morning and is currently detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

