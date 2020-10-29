Cash, Rolex watches and a BMW seized by CAB in major raid

Designer clothes, watches, cash and a BMW were among the items seized by the Criminal Asset Bureau (CAB) today in an investigation in Co Dublin and Co Wicklow.

The seizure was conducted as part of a raid targeting an organised crime group (OCG) operating in rural areas.

CAB seized two watches as part of the raid today. Picture: Gardaí

The search by CAB today is described a major development in the operation.

CAB investigated three professional premises and two homes as part of the search while also freezing €248,149 worth of funds in various bank accounts.

The search uncovered cash to the value of €11,800 and $4,000 Australian dollars.

A selection of designer clothes was also seized along with the discovery of two rolex watches.

CAB also seized a BMW 318 registed for 201.