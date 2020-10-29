Cash, Rolex watches and a BMW seized by CAB in major raid

Cash, Rolex watches and a BMW seized by CAB in major raid

€11,800 was seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau. Picture: Gardaí

Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 19:13
Ciarán Sunderland

Designer clothes, watches, cash and a BMW were among the items seized by the Criminal Asset Bureau (CAB) today in an investigation in Co Dublin and Co Wicklow. 

The seizure was conducted as part of a raid targeting an organised crime group (OCG) operating in rural areas. 

CAB seized two watches as part of the raid today. Picture: Gardaí
CAB seized two watches as part of the raid today. Picture: Gardaí

The search by CAB today is described a major development in the operation. 

,000 Australian dollars. was also seized. Picture: Gardaí
,000 Australian dollars. was also seized. Picture: Gardaí

CAB investigated three professional premises and two homes as part of the search while also freezing €248,149 worth of funds in various bank accounts. 

The search uncovered cash to the value of €11,800 and $4,000 Australian dollars. 

A selection of designer clothes was also seized along with the discovery of two rolex watches. 

CAB also seized a BMW 318 registed for 201. 

