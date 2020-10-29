Man arrested in connection with fraud

A man has been arrested in connection with alleged invoice redirection fraud.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the man in his 20s today.

He is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station in Dublin.

It is the fifth arrest to have taken place as part of Operation Skein.

Two weeks ago, two men, one in his late teens and one in his 40s, were arrested in an earlier investigation as part of the operation.

To date, over €4m has been laundered through bank accounts in Ireland

Investigations are ongoing.