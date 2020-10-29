Man arrested in connection with fraud

Four other arrests have previously taken place in relation to the investigation.
Man arrested in connection with fraud

It is the fifth arrest to have taken place as part of Operation Skein. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 18:41
Ciarán Sunderland

A man has been arrested in connection with alleged invoice redirection fraud.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the man in his 20s today.

He is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station in Dublin.

It is the fifth arrest to have taken place as part of Operation Skein. 

Two weeks ago, two men, one in his late teens and one in his 40s, were arrested in an earlier investigation as part of the operation.

To date, over €4m has been laundered through bank accounts in Ireland

Investigations are ongoing. 

More in this section

Cash, Rolex watches and a BMW seized by CAB in major raid Cash, Rolex watches and a BMW seized by CAB in major raid
Law concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office isolated on white backg Developers fail to stop receiver selling €60m quayside site
Age testing may be needed for Vietnam youth on €600k cannabis charge Age testing may be needed for Vietnam youth on €600k cannabis charge

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

  • 5
  • 13
  • 15
  • 18
  • 27
  • 30
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices