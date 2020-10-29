Age testing may be needed for Vietnam youth on €600k cannabis charge

Age testing may need to be carried out on a Vietnamese youth charged over a €600,000 cannabis seizure in Dublin after he was found living in Ireland without any family.

The young man, who states he is aged 17 and a minor, appeared again at the Dublin Children’s Court having been charged earlier with possessing cannabis for sale or supply at an address he had resided at on September 21 last.

He remains in custody on remand having been refused bail.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecution have yet to be obtained.

Defence counsel Alison Fynes said the matter needed to be expedited; her client did not speak English and has found custody difficult.

A social worker’s report was furnished to the court.

Judge Brendan Toale noted from Tusla solicitor Arthur Dennehy that a social worker would be visiting the teenager next week for an assessment in relation to his future care.

Judge Toale said that was a crucial meeting, and if necessary an age assessment may need to be carried out.

The youth, who listened to the proceedings with the help of an interpreter, was further remanded in custody to appear again in two weeks.

Earlier, Garda Mark O’Neill objected to bail citing fears the youth would abscond. He alleged the teenager was caught red-handed and was also found with €135,000 in cash.

The court was told the only accommodation Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, had for him was an emergency hostel placement.

Judge Toale held the boy was likely to abscond at a bail hearing on October 8 last.

He had been in Ireland for six months, and had self-reported to being Vietnamese and aged 17 years, Judge Toale said.

He took into consideration the garda's objections to bail and seriousness of the case, and that the teen had no identification papers or travel documents.

He took into account the youth’s lack of an address and connection with the State. He noted that the court had been told the teen had no family in the country. Other people had resided at his stated address, but that property has now been vacated by them, he said.

The youth was not on social welfare and had no means of support.

Today, Judge Toale said Tusla’s meeting with the boy may impact on whether a renewed bail application could take place.

The accused has not yet indicated how he will plead.