'Miracle and a blessing' that no one was hurt in Clare high-speed chase, court hears

A Garda has told a court that it is “a miracle and a blessing” that no one was hurt during a 53km-long, high-speed car pursuit of a Limerick man across south east Clare earlier this year.

At Ennis District Court, Garda James Hanley made his comment in a case where Robert O’Donnell (aged 25) of Clarina Avenue, Ballincurra Weston, Limerick, has pleaded guilty to nine separate counts of dangerous driving during the pursuit that lasted 30 minutes on March 22nd this year.

Judge Patrick Durcan stated that Mr O’Donnell “put the people of Co. Clare in danger”.

In evidence, Garda Hanley said that nearly every available Garda patrol car in Co. Clare was heading in the direction of the pursuit with three patrol cars leading the chase of Mr O’Donnell towards the end of the chase.

The pursuit on the M18 motorway near the village of Newmarket-on-Fergus reached a speed of 170kph before Mr O’Donnell exited the motorway with the rest of the chase going along country roads and boreens with grass verges down the middle.

Mr O’Donnell has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Clonmoney South and Latoon South on the M18; at Ballyhanan South; Quinville South, Toonagh, VioletHill, Knockadoon, Broadford and Killavoy.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan stated that during the chase, three motorists had to take evasive action in order to avoid a crash with Mr O’Donnell’s car.

Sgt Lonergan said that Mr O’Donnell has 73 previous convictions.

Sgt Lonergan asked Judge Durcan rather than convict Mr O’Donnell on one continuous count of dangerous driving, that he would convict Mr O’Donnell on those three dangerous driving counts due to the nature and extent of the dangerous driving in the case.

Sgt Lonergan asked that Judge Durcan to convict Mr O’Donnell where he veered off the M18 motorway where a motorist had to break hard to avoid a collision; where a motorist had to mount a ditch to avoid a serious head-on collision and a third where Mr O’Donnell drove straight through a crossroads narrowly avoided a motorist.

Asked why he had sped off on gardaí when eventually apprehended, the court heard that Mr O’Donnell replied that “he just wanted to get home to Limerick”.

In evidence, Garda Hanley stated that a camper van in the townland of Knockadoon had to take evasive action to avoid a serious head-on collision.

Garda Hanley said that Mr O’Donnell drove through the small village of Broadford at 80kmph and there were at this stage three Garda cars in pursuit.

Garda Hanley said that the pursuit came to an end shortly after in the townland of Ardnataggle near the village of Bridgetown where Mr O’Donnell’s car came to a sudden stop.

Mr O’Donnell - who appeared in court via video link from prison - tested negative for drugs and alcohol at a roadside drugs and alcohol test.

Solicitor for Mr O’Donnell, Tara Godfrey, stated that Mr O’Donnell has had a degree of difficulty in this life including a diagnosis of ADHD.

She said that Mr O’Donnell is very remorseful for his actions.

Judge Patrick Durcan stated that he required time to consider sentencing and adjourned sentencing to next week.