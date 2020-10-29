Probe continues after bodies of mother and two children discovered in Dublin home

Gardaí are awaiting the results of post-mortem examinations and technical tests on the bodies of a mother and her two children, discovered at their south Dublin home on Wednesday, to determine the course of their investigation.

The mother was named as Seema Banu, aged 37, and her children as Affira, a girl aged 11, and Fazan, a boy aged six.

Preliminary indications from the scene suggested all three died from strangulation.

The Dublin Armed Support Unit was called by gardaí in Dundrum to the house at Llewellyn Court in Ballinteer, south Dublin, after neighbours raised concern.

The children were found face down in a back bedroom and the mother was found face up in an upstairs front bedroom.

It is thought that the bodies may have been there for a day or two.

The house was flooded as taps had been left on and the ceiling was in a state of collapse.

The bodies were removed shortly after 6pm and post-mortem examinations are expected to be completed on Thursday.

Gardaí are understood to have located an individual who they wish to speak to as part of their investigation.

Technical evidence was gathered, including DNA, fingerprint, and fibre samples, from the crime scene.

While gardaí are following a strong line of inquiry, they are keeping an open mind.

A vigil was held by residents and family friends at the estate on Wednesday night.

The parents are of Indian background, but the children may have been born in Ireland.

The mother was assaulted earlier this year and a case was pending before the courts.