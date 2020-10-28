Macroom murder has left victim's family 'scarred for life'

Timmy Foley’s family said their lives were changed forever with the news that their beloved family member had been brutally murdered.

“As a family we have been scarred for life. Our elderly father cannot accept how his son was taken in such a cruel way.

“We could have been saved all the agony, all of the suffering and heartache if she had just held up her hands to begin with rather than pulling our family through the court and hearing how he died in such an inhumane way.

“It took two years for us to get justice, but no matter what the sentence we will never have closure. Timmy can finally rest in peace. Always loved and never forgotten by your heartbroken family.”

Det. Sergeant Derek Mulcahy read the victim impact statement for the Foley family.

They also thanked gardaí and paramedics who fought to save Timmy Foley’s life in the early hours of October 8. Others who were part of the prosecution and the running of the trial were also thanked.