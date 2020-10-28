Cork man jailed for beating his mother around the head with a poker

A North Cork woman was beaten around the head with a poker wielded by her own son during a domestic incident.

Detective Garda Dave Noonan said gardaí responded to a report of a domestic incident shortly before 10pm on January 18.

The gardaí arrived to find the injured party, a woman aged around 40, who told them there was an argument with her 23-year-old son and that he picked up a poker, struck out at her head and then used the poker to smash a window at the house.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin today described this case as extremely serious as he imposed a sentence of three years with the last year suspended on the young man.

The judge also made it a condition of the suspension of the last year of the sentence that the accused would stay away from his mother for a period of 12 months.

Judge Ó Donnabháin imposed this condition even though defence barrister Brian Leahy brought it to his attention that the injured party was in regular contact with her son since he was remanded in custody in May.

The judge said he could well understand how the mother did not wish to make a victim impact statement for the sentencing hearing. He said it was hard enough for her to be assaulted, to make a complaint and see her son in court and in prison without making a formal victim impact statement.

Det. Garda Moynihan said the injured party told gardaí on the night there had been an argument with her son. “And that he then assaulted her with a poker by hitting her around the head and body and that he broke a window in the house with a poker.

“She suffered extensive bruising to her wrist and entire left arm. She does not wish to make a victim impact statement,” he said.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said: “It would be an act of cruelty to ask her to make a victim impact statement in the circumstances.”

Mr Leahy BL said the accused had a problem with alcohol and a related drugs problem and he was keen to address these issues. The barrister said that when the accused was not intoxicated he was a very nice young man.

Judge Ó Donnabháin concluded: “This is a very sad case. This young man assaulted and abused his mother in this manner. It must be heart-breaking for her.

“There was a barring order and in the face of this and previous court orders this assault takes place. I will not countenance that.”