Ten accused of sharing pictures and names of Ana Kriegel's killers online

Six men and four women have been accused of sharing names and pictures of the two boys convicted of the murder of Ana Kriégel on Facebook and Twitter.

The schoolgirl was aged just 14 when she was murdered at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin, on May 14, 2018. Her body was found in the disused farmhouse on May 17, three days after she was reported missing.

One teen, known as Boy A, was sentenced to detention for life with a review after 15 years. Boy B was given a 12-year sentence with a review after eight years but is appealing his conviction. Both are now aged 16.

They were 13-year-olds at the time of the murder and as juveniles had the legal right to anonymity. After their trial, images appeared on social media purporting to identify them.

The 10 people, aged between 22 and 48, were investigated and had their cases listed before Judge Brian O’Shea at Dublin District Court today.

No pleas were entered.

Judge O'Shea adjourned all the cases until December 2 next. They will then be expected to indicate how they will plead, and have hearing dates set if they are contesting the charges.

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings.

At the teenagers’ first appearances at the Children’s Court in Dublin, Judge John O’Connor reminded the news media of the reporting restrictions.

He also warned social media users they would face prosecution if they identified the pair.

That order continued and was reiterated by Mr Justice Paul McDermott right throughout the trial in the Central Criminal Court last year.

Dublin District Court heard today that in the days after the boys were convicted, from June 18–20, 2018, a number of posts online breached the court orders and the Children Act.

Nine of the defendants are from around Dublin and the remainder lives in Co. Kildare. Three of them were dealt with in their absence but they had legal representation in court.

They are accused of breaking the anonymity rule by illegally sharing images or naming the boys, contrary to section 252 of the Children Act.

Judge Brian O’Shea was given an outline of the allegations. He then told state solicitor Edward Flynn he agreed with the Director of Public Prosecutions that the cases should be dealt with at district court level, and he accepted jurisdiction.

Gardaí handed over copies of prosecution evidence to the defendants' solicitors.

Legal aid was granted.

Last week, 25-year-old Rebecca Ryan, from Ballybeg, Co. Waterford, was the first person accused of sharing pictures of the boys on Twitter. She is due back in court in December.

The 10 people accused

Robert Murphy, 30, of Dolphin Road, Drimnagh, was not present and had his case adjourned in his absence.

Garda Ciaran McGowan told the court there was a screenshot from Twitter in which it was alleged Mr Murphy was involved in a thread discussion. It was alleged Boy A was named and there was a quote saying “stuff slowly leaks out”. It was alleged Mr Murphy thought it was a private discussion but it was public.

Garda Niall Carolan told the court it was alleged Jake Marshall, 22, Balcurris Gardens, Ballymun, posted: “There you go A, scum, and B, scum, everyone deserves to see these two evil cunts #AnaKrigel.”

Mother-of-three Louise Heaney, 48, of Killinarden Estate, Tallaght, is accused of sharing a picture of the two boys on Facebook, with their faces marked to identify them, said Garda Eamonn O’Neill.

Hazel Fitzpatrick, a 24-year-old mother-of-two, with an address at Easton Green, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, posted text and pictures on Facebook saying: “These are the two people who were involved and everyone should see their photograph,” Garda O’Neill told the court.

Leeanda Farrelly, 26, of Kilmartin Avenue, Tallaght, allegedly posted a photo of one of the killers on Facebook, Garda Robert McNicholas said.

Edel Doherty, 47, of Rory O’Connor House, on Hardwicke Street, Dublin 1 posted photos of Boy A and Boy B on Facebook, Garda McNicholas told the court.

Father-of-four, Gareth Cunningham, 38, of Greenfort Crescent, Clondalkin allegedly posted pictures of Boy A on Facebook, Garda Adrian Kildea said.

Declan Corcoran, 29, a father-of one, from Williams Place Lower, Dublin 1, also posted pictures of the two boys on Twitter, Garda Kildea alleged.

Jamie Shannon, 25, of Empress Place, Dublin 1, was not present because he had a hospital appointment. Judge O’Shea was told it was alleged Mr Shannon posted pictures of both of the boys on Twitter.

Kyle Rooney, 25, of Rathfield Park, Raheny, allegedly posted photos of the two boys on Twitter, the court was told. His case was also dealt with in his absence.