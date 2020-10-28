Man arrested for drug-driving had European arrest warrant issued for him

Checks carried out whilst the suspect was detained revealed that a live European arrest warrant was in place for him on a number of serious offences.
The man was arrested on foot of the European arrest warrant issued for him and was kept in custody at Clondalkin Garda Station in Dublin. File Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Wed, 28 Oct, 2020 - 13:00
Steven Heaney

A man stopped by gardaí at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint yesterday had a European arrest warrant issued for him for a number of serious offences. 

Gardaí attached to Clondalkin Garda Station conducting an Operation Fanacht checkpoint on the N7 Southbound yesterday say they stopped a vehicle with a strong smell of cannabis emanating from it.

After being stopped, the driver of the vehicle, an eastern European male in his 30s, refused to participate in a drug test. 

Gardaí say they carried out a search of the vehicle and its occupants under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84, wherein a quantity of cannabis was discovered on the vehicle's passenger.

The driver was arrested on drug-driving offences and taken to Clondalkin Garda Station. 

He was later released, pending a file to be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Further checks carried out whilst the suspect was detained revealed that a live European arrest warrant was in place for the driver for a number of serious offences. 

Gardaí then arrested the man on foot of the European arrest warrant and kept him in custody in Clondalkin Garda Station.

Gardaí seize over €90,000 worth of drugs and six imitation guns in Dublin

