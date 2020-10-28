Man arrested for drug-driving had European arrest warrant issued for him

A man stopped by gardaí at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint yesterday had a European arrest warrant issued for him for a number of serious offences.

Gardaí attached to Clondalkin Garda Station conducting an Operation Fanacht checkpoint on the N7 Southbound yesterday say they stopped a vehicle with a strong smell of cannabis emanating from it.

After being stopped, the driver of the vehicle, an eastern European male in his 30s, refused to participate in a drug test.

Gardaí say they carried out a search of the vehicle and its occupants under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84, wherein a quantity of cannabis was discovered on the vehicle's passenger.

The driver was arrested on drug-driving offences and taken to Clondalkin Garda Station.

He was later released, pending a file to be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Further checks carried out whilst the suspect was detained revealed that a live European arrest warrant was in place for the driver for a number of serious offences.

Gardaí then arrested the man on foot of the European arrest warrant and kept him in custody in Clondalkin Garda Station.