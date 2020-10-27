Gardaí seize over €90,000 worth of drugs and six imitation guns in Dublin

Gardaí have seized over €90,000 worth of drugs, more than €30,000 in cash and six imitation firearms in an operation in Dublin’s north inner city.

The haul was confiscated in two linked searches, which resulted in two arrests and one charge.

The drugs included cocaine, benzodiazepine tablets and cannabis herb.

A Garda statement said: “Gardaí attached to the North Central Divisional Drugs Unit seized approximately €94,000 worth of drugs, over €30,000 in cash and six imitation firearms during a search operation at a residence on Gardiner Street, Dublin 1 on Monday, 26 October 2020.”

It said the search was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the north inner city.

The drugs included cocaine, benzodiazepine tablets and cannabis herb. Picture: Denis Minihane.

It said that at around 8.15pm on Monday, gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle in Frederick Court, Dublin 1.

“The driver, a male aged in his 40s, was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine, Alprazolam tablets and a significant amount of cash.”

The man was arrested and taken to Store Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“During a follow-up search operation in Gardiner Street, Gardaí seized 4kg of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €80,000 and suspected Alprazolam tablets with an estimated street value of €14,000.”

All the drugs will be sent for analysis.

“Six imitation firearms were also seized during the search operation and approximately €32,000 in cash,” the statement said.

It said a female, aged in her 20s, was arrested during the follow-up search and taken to Store Street Garda Station and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

She has subsequently released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The statement said the man had since been charged in relation to this matter and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday morning.