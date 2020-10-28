Former priest jailed for possession of child pornography

A former priest has been sentenced to prison for 22 months at Waterford Circuit Court for possessing child pornography.

Oliver O’Grady (75) had been found guilty by a jury a fortnight ago, having been charged with one count of possessing a video of an underage girl engaging in a sexual act.

The court heard that he had the video on a date between December 2015 and March 2016, at his residence at St Otteran’s Place, South Parade, Waterford city.

The case arose when a former housemate of O’Grady reported him to gardaí after discovering a sexually explicit video on the computer. The offence — which he denied — carries a maximum sentence of five years.

O'Grady said he had no knowledge of the video's existence until investigating gardaí brought it to his attention and confirmed he accepted the guilty verdict delivered by the jury.

As part of the address, which Judge Eugene O'Kelly later described as "bizarre", O'Grady thanked the prosecution and the gardaí for their work, his own counsel and the staff at the courthouse and those transporting him from the Midlands prison.

Judge Eugene O’Kelly heard O’Grady has eight previous convictions, including the repeated molestation of two brothers in California over a 10-year period, for which he served seven years in the 1990s. He was later deported back to Ireland.

These crimes were the subject of an Academy Award-nominated documentary in 2006 titled 'Deliver Us From Evil'.

Detective Garda Brian Morris outlined how on January 30, 2012, O'Grady was convicted of three counts of possession of child pornography, after a laptop he owned was left behind on an Aer Lingus flight. 280,000 images showing children in sexual poses and 1,000 video files of child pornography were discovered on the device.

He also received nine months imprisonment from Cloverhill District Court earlier this year for a failure to notify the court of a change in details, which related to his being placed on the sex offenders register.

As part of its case for leniency, the defence said that O’Grady was himself a victim of abuse between the ages of 12 and 14 when he served at his local church.

However, the Judge said it amounted to the "exploitation and abuse of a child for the sexual gratification of others" and handed down a 22-month sentence, backdated to when O'Grady was first arrested and placed in custody on October 26, 2019.