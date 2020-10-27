State will not appeal refusal to extradite Ian Bailey to France

At the High Court today Robert Barron SC for the Minister for Justice told Mr Justice Paul Burns that the State was not seeking a certificate to appeal the judge's decision. 
Ian Bailey pictured leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice. Picture: Collins Courts

Tue, 27 Oct, 2020 - 11:57
Eoin Reynolds

The State will not appeal the High Court's decision refusing to surrender Ian Bailey to the French authorities to serve a 25-year prison sentence imposed by a French court for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier 24 years ago.

Mr Justice Burns also ordered that Mr Bailey can recover his legal costs from the State.

Mr Barron further told the judge that Ms Toscan du Plantier's family wanted a copy of the judge's ruling, delivered earlier this month, refusing the application for Mr Bailey's surrender. 

The judge said a copy of his judgment should be made available to the family and to the French authorities.

Mr Bailey has always maintained that he had nothing to do with the death of Ms du Plantier.

