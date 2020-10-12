High Court to rule on Ian Bailey's extradition to France

High Court to rule on Ian Bailey's extradition to France

The High Court will decide later today on whether to extradite Ian Bailey to France. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Mon, 12 Oct, 2020 - 11:08
Ciarán Sunderland

The High Court will decide later today whether to extradite Ian Bailey to France in connection with the murder of Sophie Tuscon du Plantier.

The French film-maker's body was found beaten to death outside her holiday home in Schull, West Cork on December 23, 1996.

Mr Bailey was convicted of her murder in his absence last year in Paris, France, which has prompted the latest extradition process.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison by the French court. 

On the back of that conviction, authorities in France are now seeking his surrender for a third time.

Previously, there were two attempts to extradite Mr Bailey. 

In 2012, the High Court agreed to hand over the English journalist but this was later overturned by the Supreme Court. 

Mr Bailey’s legal team are relying on the 2012 judgment from the Supreme Court as a major factor in their case to prevent his extradition. 

The Supreme Court result gave him, they say, a “vested right” not to be surrendered to France.

Sophie Tuscon du Plantier' family have been driving efforts to bring, as they see it, Mr Bailey to justice.

Ian Bailey was a suspect in the investigation, but has never been charged with her murder in Ireland and has always denied any involvement.

