Man arrested and charged after Rosslare €427,465 cash seizure

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure of €427,465 in cash by custom officials at Rosslare Harbour on last Wednesday.

The man, in his 30s, was arrested yesterday on suspicion of committing an offence contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

The arrest was made following searches under warrant of a number of residences in county Meath by gardaí from Meath, Wexford, and the Criminal Assets Bureau.

The man was detained at Trim Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí say that he has since been charged and will appear at a special sitting of Trim District Court this afternoon.