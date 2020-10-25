Man arrested and charged after Rosslare €427,465 cash seizure

Man arrested and charged after Rosslare €427,465 cash seizure

A man is to appear at a special sitting of Trim District Court after he was arrested and charged in relation to a large cash seizure by customs at Rosslare Harbour. File Picture: PA

Sun, 25 Oct, 2020 - 15:40
Steven Heaney

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure of €427,465 in cash by custom officials at Rosslare Harbour on last Wednesday.

The man, in his 30s, was arrested yesterday on suspicion of committing an offence contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

The arrest was made following searches under warrant of a number of residences in county Meath by gardaí from Meath, Wexford, and the Criminal Assets Bureau.

The man was detained at Trim Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

Gardaí say that he has since been charged and will appear at a special sitting of Trim District Court this afternoon.

Read More

Irish prisons hold 166 prisoners from 14 different crime gangs, says Justice Minister

More in this section

CC Over 70 gang inmates due for release in next three years
CC Irish prisons hold 166 prisoners from 14 different crime gangs, says Justice Minister
Police Stock Teenager arrested after police and firefighters in Belfast attacked with missiles
gardaicrimecash seizurecriminal assets bureau

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 24, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 18
  • 29
  • 31
  • 42
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices