Gardaí seize drugs and cash in raid on Cork city home

Man and woman arrested - file being prepared for DPP
Gardaí executed a search warrant at a house in Lagan Grove, Mayfield an seized almost €9,000 in drugs and cash.

Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 12:29

Almost €9,000 in drugs and cash has been seized in a garda raid on a house on the northside of Cork city.

Shortly after 4.30pm yesterday, detectives from Mayfield, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in Lagan Grove.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized €7,100 of suspected cannabis herb, €400 of suspected cocaine, and €1,400 in cash. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Gardaí arrested a man (20s) and a woman (30s) at the scene. They were brought to Mayfield Garda Station and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. They were later released without charge. 

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Man, 70s, hospitalised after being attacked in suspected road rage incident in Cork

