Gardaí seize drugs and cash in raid on Cork city home

Almost €9,000 in drugs and cash has been seized in a garda raid on a house on the northside of Cork city.
Shortly after 4.30pm yesterday, detectives from, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in .
During the course of the search, Gardaí seized €7,100 of suspected cannabis herb, €400 of suspected cocaine, and €1,400 in cash. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
Gardaí arrested a man (20s) and a woman (30s) at the scene. They were brought toand detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. They were later released without charge.
A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.