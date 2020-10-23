Man arrested after €85,000 drugs seizure in Co Kerry

Gardaí in Kerry have arrested a man after a €85,000 drugs seizure yesterday.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested and charged following the search of a premises in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The search took place on Mary street in the Kerry town and uncovered €85,000 worth of suspected Methedrone inside two containers hidden in a wardrobe.

The suspected drugs have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The suspected drugs have been sent for analysis. Picture: Gardaí

A weighing scales and plastic bags were also discovered during the search which took place as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Co. Kerry.

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit, along with the Tralee Community Policing Unit and the Listowel Detective Unit took part in the operation.

The man is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.

He is due in court this morning at 11am in Dingle District Court.



