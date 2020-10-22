Cork teenager tells trial how stepdad would lie on top of her in bed from the age of 10

The jury in the case against a Cork man on trial on 46 counts of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter on a monthly basis from when she was eight years old will continue their deliberations tomorrow.

The defendant did not give evidence from the witness box in the course of the trial.

However, memos of interviews with the gardaí were read to the jury today.

He denied ever having any inappropriate physical contact with his stepdaughter.

He said that he did get into bed with her in the way that he often did over the years with his other young children. However, he stressed that it was always in the nature of paternal cuddling and hugging but that there was never anything sexual in the contacts.

The teenager said that when she was a child her stepdad used to strip down to his underpants and get into bed with her.

“Some nights he was after beer. He smelled of fags. I used to let him in. I did not see what was wrong with it.

As I got older I did not want him in my bed anymore. I probably started saying that to myself at age eight or nine.

“I felt very uncomfortable with him in bed. He did always have his jocks on. I never remember him with no jocks on in my bed. He would put his hand around me.

“He rubbed me, rubbed my arm, rubbed my thigh. Some nights he would push my legs between his legs to keep me warm. I believed it when I was eight. But (later) I said, ‘Look dad, I feel very uncomfortable, can you get out.’ And he would say, ‘No, no, no.’

“There were other nights he would kiss my lips. His breath smelled disgusting at the time.

“At the age of 10 – maybe I think 10, I am not too sure – he started to lie on top of me,” she said.

Tom Creed, defence senior counsel, suggested to the complainant that many of the usual elements of sexual assault complaints, such as the exposure of the penis and touching of genitals or breasts, were absent in this case. The complainant agreed that this was so.

The case before Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin and a jury of seven women and five men goes into its third day at Cork Circuit Criminal Court tomorrow.

The 46-year-old accused man denied all 46 counts against him, replying, “absolutely not guilty” when he was arraigned on the first count on the indictment.