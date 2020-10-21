Two arrested in relation to burglaries across Munster

The ten separate burglaries took place at petrol stations, post offices and shops around the province over the last number of months.
Wed, 21 Oct, 2020 - 14:15
Steven Heaney

Two men have ben arrested in relation to a spate of burglaries across the counties of Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Clare

The ten separate burglaries took place at petrol stations, post offices and shops around Munster over the last number of months. During the thefts, cash, cigarettes and safes were taken.

As part of an investigation into the burglaries, gardaí arrested the two men, aged in their 20s and 30s respectively, this morning. 

The men are currently being detained at Tipperary Town and Nenagh Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007. 

A car, believed to have been used during the course of the burglaries, was also seized and is now being examined by investigators.

Gardaí say the arrests are the result of an intelligence-led operation coordinated across the Southern Region over the last number of weeks. 

They say the operation focused on an organized crime group believed to have been involved in the thefts.

crimeburglariesgardaiplace: tipperaryplace: corkplace: limerickplace: clare

