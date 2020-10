Gardaí have arrested a man as part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious and organised crime in Dublin.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted and searched a vehicle in the Clondalkin area of West Dublin today.

During the course of the search, 40kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of €80,000 was seized.

Gardaí also seized approximately €80,000 in cash.

One man, 47, has been arrested and is currently being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station.