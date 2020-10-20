Two arrested as CAB raid 'heavily fortified' biker compound

Criminal Assets Bureau target home of the Chosen Few gang in Crumlin with 25-foot high steel fencing 
CAB conducted a search operation at a compound in the Crumlin District this morning resulting in the seizure of 10 motorcycles, three cars and a sum of cash. Two people have been arrested in relation to this investigation.

Tue, 20 Oct, 2020 - 15:51
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

The Criminal Assets Bureau has arrested a father and son after they raided a “heavily fortified compound” in south Dublin.

The unit in Crumlin, which is sealed off with 25-foot high steel fencing, is the home of a biker gang, known as the Chosen Few.

CAB said the gang is linked to “a number” of organised crime groups.

The gang rose to prominence when it provided an outrider escort for the cortege of Kinahan cartel associate David Byrne, who was shot dead at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

The compound is around the corner from where Byrne, and other senior members of the Byrne Organised Crime Group, lived.

Early today, CAB officers assisted by the Emergency Response Unit and the Armed Response Unit, began the process of breaching the facility on Windmill Road.

They were assisted by the Air Support Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

Once they gained access they also had to force entry into a large steel warehouse inside.

Two men, a father, and son, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

In total, CAB seized:

• Ten motorcycles, including BMW and Harley Davidsons 

• BMW car 

• Ford Ranger jeep 

• Volkswagen Scirocco 

• €4,000 in cash 

They said this was in addition to previous operations targeting this outfit, resulting in the seizure of:

• €125,417 cash 

• £7,600 cash 

• $674 cash 

A Garda HQ statement said the CAB-led operation involved the "search of a single, heavily fortified compound”. 

It said: “The search operation was conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau in conjunction with Crumlin District personnel and supported by the Emergency Response Unit, Air Support Unit, Armed Support Unit, and the Customs Dog Unit.” 

One of the cars seized by CAB this morning.
It said two males were arrested and detained at separate stations on suspicion of money laundering offences.

It said the operation was part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the CAB and Crumlin District Detective Unit.

The statement said: “Today’s search operation targeted a criminal grouping aligned to a number of Organised Crime Groups involved in drug trafficking and organised criminality nationally.

“Today marks a significant development in an ongoing money laundering and proceeds of crime investigation.” 

The facility was raided last January by the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, along with local gardaí.

Before that, it was searched in February 2019, when knives and three imitation firearms were seized.

Members of the grouping were arrested last January in relation to an incident in Clonroche, Co Wexford, during which a man was allegedly threatened with a firearm.

An ERU-led operation resulted in four men being apprehended on the Naas dual carriageway.

