Two arrested, 13 vehicles seized in CAB operation on 'heavily fortified' Dublin compound

Criminal group linked to drug trafficking and money laundering targeted
Motorcycles seized in today's operation. Picture: Gardai Info/Facebool

Tue, 20 Oct, 2020 - 12:52
Steven Heaney

Two men have been arrested as part of a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) search operation in south Dublin this morning. 

The CAB operation involved the search of a single premises, described as a "heavily fortified compound".

Officers conducted the operation in conjunction with the Crumlin District personnel, as well as the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), Air Support Unit, Armed Support Unit, and the Customs Dog Unit. 

CAB said today’s search operation targeted a criminal group aligned to a number of organised crime groups involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.

The two arrested are being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Garda stations within the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

During the course of the search, CAB also seized:

• Ten motorcycles, including BMW and Harley Davidson; 

• a BMW car;

• a Ford Ranger jeep;

• a Volkswagen Scirocco;

• €4,000 in cash.

They say that, so far, over €125,000 has been also been seized as part of the operation.

CAB says the arrests and seizures mark a significant development in an ongoing money laundering and proceeds of crime investigation.

