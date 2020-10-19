Mother accused of murdering three children expected to plead not guilty by reason of insanity

Deirdre Morley is charged with murdering her two young sons, Conor and Darragh, and her daughter Carla in January.
Deirdre Morley has been treated at the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum since the deaths of her children. File photo

Mon, 19 Oct, 2020 - 11:45
Eoin Reynolds

A mother accused of murdering her three young children is expected to plead not guilty by reason of insanity when she goes on trial next year.

Deirdre Morley (aged 44) of Parson's Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin, is charged with murdering her sons Conor (aged 9) and Darragh (aged 7) and her daughter Carla (aged 3). The children's bodies were discovered at the family home just before 8pm on January 24 this year.

Barrister for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Anne Marie Lawlor SC, today told Mr Justice Michael White at the Central Criminal Court that the prosecution is waiting on a psychiatric report in relation to Ms Morley. 

Defence counsel Michael Bowman SC said the case is likely to be an "insanity" one and will take three days.

Ms Morley has been treated at the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum since the deaths of her children.

She was not required to attend today's hearing.

