A woman has been arrested in connection with a drugs seizure on October 12.

Approximately €140,000 of suspected cannabis was seized as part of a multi-agency operation in Bantry, Co Cork and in Dublin.

The woman in her 50s is the third person to be arrested in connection with the seizure.

Two men aged in their 20s were arrested on Monday and have been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.