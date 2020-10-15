Driver parked on double yellow lines told 'little nobody' garda to 'F*** off', Cork court hears

A garda sergeant was verbally abused as “a public servant – a little nobody” when he told a motorist not to park on double yellow lines in an area prone to traffic congestion.

Sergeant Mark Keating testified today at Cork District Court that he was driving through St Luke’s Cross in Cork city when a taxi driver pointed to cars parked on double yellow lines and gestured to him to do something about it.

Sgt Keating said that parking on double yellow lines caused a lot of problems in the area creating traffic congestion.

The incident occurred at around seven o’clock in the evening.

“I was driving an un-marked patrol car on to Wellington Road. There was a Renault Kangoo van and I rolled down the window and said, ‘you are parking on double yellow lines.’ He said, ‘F*** off’,” Sgt. Keating said.

The sergeant said that to be fair to the motorist the garda car was unmarked and he may not have realised at first that he was talking to a member of An Garda Síochána.

However, Sgt Keating was wearing his uniform and he then got out of the unmarked car to ask the driver for his details.

“He became very irate. He said, ‘you are nothing but a public servant. Do your job. You’re a little nobody’. He gave me a lot of verbal abuse,” he said.

When asked for his licence, the defendant said he would give it to the sergeant when he was good and ready.

Defendant Declan Gannon, 50, with an address at Bellview Place, St Luke’s, Cork, failed to turn up at Cork District Court for the case against him.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined him €300 for engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on November 26, 2017.