Gardaí appeal for information over 1973 murder of baby girl

Gardaí have appealed for information regarding the murder of a baby in 1973.

Baby Noleen Murphy's remains were found in a car park in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin on April 4, 1973 at 6.45pm.

It is believed the baby died within 24 hours of being born.

A post-mortem of the full-term baby girl resulted in Gardaí at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station beginning a murder investigation.

Attached to Lee’s Furniture Shop which is no longer in operation, the car park remains between Northumberland Avenue and Anglesea Lane, parallel to George’s Street, in Dun Laoghaire town centre.

This live investigation has been subject to sustained inquiry by the Gardaí with reviews conducted by the Serious Crime Review Team and the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation however all lines of investigation have now been exhausted.

In 2007 an inquest by Dublin County Coroner’s Court formally identified Cynthia Owen née Murphy as the mother of the baby.

At the time of Baby Noleen’s death, Cynthia Owens’ family home was at White’s Villas in Dalkey, Co Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who was residing there, or the surrounding areas, at the time of the incident who may still have information to contact them.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have previously come forward who felt they could not provide Gardaí with all the information they had in relation to this matter, to contact the investigation team again.

Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation should contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000 or confidentially with the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Cynthia Owen’s solicitor Gerry Dunne has said she has been pressing for this public appeal for a long time.

“Today is about Noleen,” Mr Dunne said.

“Today is about a baby that was murdered and dumped in a lane way close to where we stand now.

“That baby has never got justice. 47 years later, has never got justice.”