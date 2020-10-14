Mortgage applicant 'made very stupid error' in altering P60, Cork court hears

A mortgage applicant trying to streamline the process in his favour made “a stupid and illegal error” by altering a P60 and found himself prosecuted for the fraudulent action yesterday.

The Director of Public Prosecutions said the case could only be dealt with at district court level on a plea of guilty and otherwise it would have been a matter for a trial by judge and jury at the circuit criminal court.

Damian Coleman, 38, of Massabielle, Ballycraheen, Vicarstown, County Cork, pleaded guilty to four charges yesterday at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor, Veronica Neville, said yesterday at Cork District Court on the defendant’s behalf, “He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. The charges relate to the same application.

“He made a very stupid and illegal error (by altering a P60). There was no question of an inability to repay a mortgage. And I think (defendant) would have qualified. He took it on himself to be judge and jury of his own application and saw fit to streamline the application.”

Ms Neville said Damian Coleman had suffered “enormous fallout” from his own actions.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the defendant made a false mortgage application with KBC Bank using altered documents. KBC reported the attempted mortgage fraud to the gardaí.

The application submitted was suspected to contain altered documents. It was an attempt only and no loss was suffered by the bank.

Discrepancies in the bank application were noticed by the bank and it turned out that a P60 had been altered by the defendant without the knowledge or permission of any other person.

“He admitted he did alter three bank statements and did so out of fear of being refused a mortgage,” Sgt Davis said.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted the defendant had no previous convictions and said he was entitled to have a probation report prepared in advance of sentencing. The case was put back until December 9.

One of the charges stated that on January 6, 2020, at KBC Bank he used an instrument, namely a P60, which he knew or believed to be a false instrument with the intention of inducing another person to accept it as genuine and, by reason of so accepting it, to do some act or to make some omission or to provide a service to the prejudice of the other person.