Revenue seize €20,000 suspected cannabis in Kildare

Revenue officers have seized €20,000 worth of cannabis in a home in Kildare.

The search, which was conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Kildare District Detective and Divisional Drugs Units, discovered the drugs earlier today.

Gardaí arrested a woman in connection to the seizure and is being held at Newbridge Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

In a separate incident today, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention by Gorey District Court.

The money was granted after Revenue seized €20,000 cash at Rosslare Europort on Monday.

The cash was suspected to be the proceeds of, or the intended us in, criminal activity. A man, originally from Lithuania, was questioned in relation to the seizure.

Investigations on both cases are ongoing.