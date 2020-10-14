Gardaí investigating organised fight between 100 feuding teens in Dublin

Around 100 teenagers gathered for a pre-organised fight in Dublin last night.

No arrests have yet been made but investigations are ongoing.

This latest pre-arranged fight between feuding gangs took place at East Timore park in Ballyfermot.

At around 6.30pm last night, gardaí were called to the scene after dozens of teenagers took over the area.

Locals residents say some of them brought homemade weapons with them.

Robbie Lupton, chairman of local GAA club Liffey Gaels who use the park as their pitch, says it was going on when they arrived for training.

"Some of them were carrying weapons, I saw one chap with what looked like a machete/hatchet-type of thing.

"Other had golf clubs and bats."

One local woman said that is was more than a fistfight saying "they're out to kill each other".

Gardaí say and investigations are ongoing into the public order incident.