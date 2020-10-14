Man, 40s, and teen arrested as part of fraud investigation

Gardaí have arrested two men in relation to an investigation into invoice redirection fraud.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) carried out searches in Dundalk, Tralee and Dublin today as part of Operation SKEIN.

Two men, one in his late teens and one in his 40s, were arrested.

The men are being detained at Blanchardstown and Bridewell, Co Cork Garda stations where they can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí are liaising with Europol and Dutch Police as part of this investigation.

Investigations are ongoing.