Man, 40s, and teen arrested as part of fraud investigation

Gardaí carried out searches in Dundalk, Tralee and Dublin today as part of Operation SKEIN.
Man, 40s, and teen arrested as part of fraud investigation

Gardaí are liaising with Europol and Dutch Police as part of this investigation.

Wed, 14 Oct, 2020 - 14:54
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have arrested two men in relation to an investigation into invoice redirection fraud.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) carried out searches in Dundalk, Tralee and Dublin today as part of Operation SKEIN.

Two men, one in his late teens and one in his 40s, were arrested.

The men are being detained at Blanchardstown and Bridewell, Co Cork Garda stations where they can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí are liaising with Europol and Dutch Police as part of this investigation.

Investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Gardaí investigating organised fight between 100 feuding teens in Dublin

More in this section

Garda stock Gardaí investigating organised fight between 100 feuding teens in Dublin
Three arrested following seizure of €160k of cannabis Three arrested following seizure of €160k of cannabis
Aaron Brady gets life for 'evil and pointless' murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe Aaron Brady gets life for 'evil and pointless' murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe
crime

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 10, 2020

  • 3
  • 5
  • 16
  • 22
  • 28
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices