The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau has seized €160,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin.

Gardaí intercepted two vehicles and searched an address in the Ashtown area of west Dublin yesterday.

During the course of the operation, eight kilograms of cannabis with an estimated street sale value of €160,000 was seized.

Three men, aged 29, 45 and 58 have been arrested.

They are currently being detained at Blanchardstown and Ronanstown Garda stations.

Investigations are ongoing.