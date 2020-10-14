123 gardaí injured while on duty so far in 2020

More than 120 gardaí have been injured after being assaulted on duty this year.

They suffered fractures, dislocations and open wounds.

The figures have been released by the gardaí under the Freedom of Information.

They show that, in the first nine months of this year, there were 123 attacks on gardaí.

Of these, 54 of them resulted in officers getting bruises, grazes or bite injuries, 28 got sprains or strains while four suffered fractures and three got dislocations.

Eight suffered open wounds and one officer got serious multiple injuries.

Security analysts and former Garda sergeant Sheelagh Brady says the problem is worse than the figures suggest.

"These figures of 123 to date this year probably don't reflect the experience lived and worked by members of An Garda Síochána on the ground.

"I think while they give a picture of the prevalence of the more serious end, I don't think they fully take into consideration the extent of injuries be them physical or mental."

In 2019, there were 265 attacks on gardaí.

An Garda Síochána says it is very mindful of the very significant occupational demands placed on its members, and the exposure to very stressful and traumatic situations.