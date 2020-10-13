Burglar thanks judge after he imposes 10-month sentence for burglary spree

A spree of burgling commercial premises in Cork City resulted in the culprit being jailed for 10 months yesterday.

Stephen Keenan (aged 34), from 22 St John’s Square, Blackpool, Cork, pleaded guilty today to charges of breaking into three different premises around Cork City in a 24-hour period.

Judge Olann Kelleher said people were entitled to run businesses in Cork City without having them burgled by people like Keenan engaging in a spree of break-ins.

The judge then imposed a total sentence of 10 months. Keenan thanked the judge when sentenced.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said glass was smashed at the Turkish barbers at Victoria Cross, Cork, on September 7. A tin containing €150 in cash was stolen from the premises.

Ten minutes later at Western Rd, the same man turned up at the Bruza café at Castlewhite Apartments and stole a cash box, which was empty.

In the early hours of September 8 at Soba on Carey’s Lane, he stole €300 in cash.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said those facts had been outlined properly and fairly by the prosecution.

“He has an ongoing untreated difficulty with heroin,” said Mr Buttimer. "He is attempting to engage with Tabor Lodge at the moment. He made statements admitting all matters.

“He has done two positive things in prison. He has put his name down for drug treatment and counselling. He has also signed up in education and training.

“He wishes to apologise. He wishes to participate in continuing rehabilitation on his release from prison.”

The accused had 98 previous convictions, including 11 counts of burglary.