Man arrested following heroin seizure, charged with 10 incidents

Gardaí seized 40 small deals of suspected heroin worth approximately €1,000.

Tue, 13 Oct, 2020 - 10:20
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Kerry have arrested a man in relation to a heroin seizure yesterday.

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit were on plain-clothes patrol in Tralee Town at around 3.45pm when they stopped and searched a man.

During the search, gardaí seized 40 small deals of suspected heroin worth approximately €1,000.

The patrol was part of an ongoing operation targeting street-level drug dealing in the town.

The man, aged in his 20s, was brought to Tralee Garda Station.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Killarney District Court today.

The man has also been charged in relation to nine incidents of simple possession of suspected drugs and public order.

