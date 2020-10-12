Man accused of arson may face trial by judge and jury

Mark O’Herlihy is charged with arson of a house in Cork on July 14
Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until November 9 at Cork District Court. Picture: iStock

Mon, 12 Oct, 2020 - 12:34
Liam Heylin

The DPP indicated  that a 50-year-old man accused of an arson attack on a house in Cork city should go to trial by judge and jury.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the DPP had also indicated the accused, Mark O’Herlihy, of 74 Mangerton Close, The Glen, Cork, could sign a plea of guilty at Cork District Court and be sentenced at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence solicitor Michael Quinlan applied for a copy of the prosecution statements so that the defendant could decide on whether he would be pleading guilty or not guilty.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until November 9 at Cork District Court.

Mr O’Herlihy is charged with arson of a house at Nashe’s Boreen, Upper Fairhill, Cork, on July 14.

