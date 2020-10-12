Suspected Shebeen premises searched by gardaí in three counties

Gardaí in the Midlands have searched a number of suspected Shebeen premises.

Gardaí have been investigating alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation in support of current public health measures.

Three premises were searched in Laois, Meath and Westmeath as part of the investigation on Friday.

Gardaí said that during the searches substantial quantities of alcohol were seized along with beer taps, coolers, kegs, spirit dispensers and other bar wear.

All of those present were identified by gardaí and no arrests were made in this phase of the investigations, gardaí said.

The investigations were launched following a number of reports from the public.

“The vast majority of licensed premises are complying with the public health guidelines and regulations,” said Deputy Commissioner Policing and Security John Twomey.

"The operation of any unlicensed premises puts at risk individuals and communities. This is not acceptable and under Operation Navigation An Garda Síochána will continue to take appropriate action.

“I would also like to thank members of the public who brought some of these matters to our attention.” Gardaí said that enquiries are ongoing and files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

They added in a statement that the pandemic “remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives.

“An Garda Síochána would appeal to anyone with information about the operation of illegal Shebeen’s to contact their local Garda Station.”