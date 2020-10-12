Fishermen bound to the peace after row over missing gear

Two fishermen who became embroiled in a row have both been bound to the peace, and one has been convicted of assault after a court heard both had allegedly threatened to shoot each other.

Timothy Murphy, aged 63, of Derrymihin West, Castletownbere, Co Cork, had pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault against Kieran O’Sullivan of Filane Middle, Castletownbere, on November 18, 2018, and to damaging his jeep.

Mr O'Sullivan told Judge James McNulty at Bantry District Court that Mr Murphy attacked him with a two-foot nail bar, hitting his jeep and striking him on the arm.

"He said he knew someone who would put a bullet between my eyes," Mr O'Sullivan said.

He said there was a tussle between the two men and Mr Murphy fell on the road and, at one point, he threw the nail bar into the tide.

As to the background to the incident, Mr O'Sullivan said an anchor had been taken from one of his pots and, at an earlier stage, he had asked Mr Murphy about it, who had "aggressively" responded it had nothing to do with him.

Garda Martin Hegarty, who investigated the case, said when Mr O'Sullivan came to the garda station that evening, "he was rattled and I thought he would have a heart attack".

Garda Hegarty later contacted Mr Murphy, who gave a statement, read out in court, which alleged he had been pushed and hit on the day of the incident by Mr O'Sullivan, causing injuries that required medical attention, and Mr O'Sullivan had said: "I have a gun and the next time I see you down by the pier, I will shoot you, you bastard."

He also alleged Mr O'Sullivan had admitted cutting the rope on his anchor prior to the incident.

In court, he denied having a nail bar. His solicitor, Ray Hennessy, queried why only his client had been prosecuted and made a separate application to have Mr O'Sullivan bound to the peace.

Judge McNulty said he was surprised Mr O’Sullivan had not been prosecuted, but he had no doubt as to Mr Murphy's guilt. He convicted him on both charges and gave him a six-month sentence, suspended, and binding him to the peace for the next two years.

Judge McNulty also bound Mr O’Sullivan to the peace for two years, on a bond of €10,000.