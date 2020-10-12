€1.4m estimated worth of drugs seized in Dublin

The seized drugs are pending analysis. Picture: Gardaí. 

Mon, 12 Oct, 2020 - 14:42
Ciarán Sunderland

An estimated €1.4m worth of drugs have been seized in Dublin following a joint operation between Revenue and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB). 

70kg of herbal cannabis was seized during the operation and is now undergoing analysis. Gardaí believe the seized drugs may be worth an estimated €1,412,000. 

Some of the drugs seized by Gardaí last week. Picture: Gardaí
No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Revenue seized an estimated €15,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes at Cork airport yesterday after routine profiling.

21,900 cigarettes were discovered in the carry on luggage of two people arriving on a flight from Gdansk in Poland.

