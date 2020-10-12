€15,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes seized at Cork airport

Revenue officers seized an estimated €15,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes at Cork airport yesterday after routine profiling.

21,900 cigarettes were discovered in the carry on luggage of two people arriving on a flight from Gdansk in Poland.

Branded L&M and Marlboro Gold, the smuggled cigarettes represent a potential loss of €11,650 to the Exchequer.

In a statement this morning, Revenue said the seizure is part of ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the sale and supply of illegal tobacco products.

They are encouraging members of the public or businesses with information about smuggling or the sale of illegal cigarettes or tobacco to contact them in confidence on Freephone 1800 295 295.

Investigations into yesterday's seizure are ongoing.