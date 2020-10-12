€15,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes seized at Cork airport

€15,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes seized at Cork airport

The €15,000 worth of cigarettes seized at Cork airport. Picture: Revenue.

Mon, 12 Oct, 2020 - 10:34
Ciarán Sunderland

Revenue officers seized an estimated €15,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes at Cork airport yesterday after routine profiling. 

21,900 cigarettes were discovered in the carry on luggage of two people arriving on a flight from Gdansk in Poland.

Branded L&M and Marlboro Gold, the smuggled cigarettes represent a potential loss of €11,650 to the Exchequer. 

In a statement this morning, Revenue said the seizure is part of ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the sale and supply of illegal tobacco products.

They are encouraging members of the public or businesses with information about smuggling or the sale of illegal cigarettes or tobacco to contact them in confidence on Freephone 1800 295 295. 

Investigations into yesterday's seizure are ongoing. 

Read More

Woman arrested after stabbing in Dublin hostel

More in this section

High Court to rule on Ian Bailey's extradition to France High Court to rule on Ian Bailey's extradition to France
Garda stock Woman arrested after stabbing in Dublin hostel
PSNI stock Arson at house in North Belfast

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 10, 2020

  • 3
  • 5
  • 16
  • 22
  • 28
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices