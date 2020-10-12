Woman arrested after stabbing in Dublin hostel

Woman arrested after stabbing in Dublin hostel

The woman was arrested at the scene. File picture. 

Mon, 12 Oct, 2020 - 09:18
Ciarán Sunderland

A woman, 18, is due to appear in court this morning after being charged in connection with a stabbing incident in Dublin city centre yesterday morning.

Two women had gotten into a dispute at around 10am yesterday morning at a hostel on College street in Dublin city. 

A male member of staff intervened and received non-life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to St. James' Hospital by ambulance. 

The 18-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and taken to Pearse Street Garda Station. 

She was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, and was later charged. 

She will appear before Court Number 3 of the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am. 

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing. 

