Woman arrested after stabbing in Dublin hostel

A woman, 18, is due to appear in court this morning after being charged in connection with a stabbing incident in Dublin city centre yesterday morning.

Two women had gotten into a dispute at around 10am yesterday morning at a hostel on College street in Dublin city.

A male member of staff intervened and received non-life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to St. James' Hospital by ambulance.

The 18-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and taken to Pearse Street Garda Station.

She was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, and was later charged.

She will appear before Court Number 3 of the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.