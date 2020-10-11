Gardaí charge three men in connection with €22,000 cannabis seize 

Gardaí in Dublin have seized €22,000 worth of cannabis along with €15,000 in cash, a bulletproof vest and a silver BMW 5 Series.

The goods were found during the search of a house yesterday morning in Moatview Drive, in the Darndale area of Dublin.

Three men, two aged in their 30s and one in their late 40s were arrested at the scene and brought to Coolock Garda Station. All three have been charged in relation to the seizure.

The search was carried out as part of an ongoing investigation targeting organised crime groups in the area. One man appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday afternoon with the other two men due to appear at a later date.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.