Bail denied to man charged with €40k cannabis haul in Cork

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a British citizen allegedly caught with €40,000 worth of cannabis and more than €10,000 in cash in Cork city.

Frank Buttimer solicitor, said Ikan Aslam, aged 37, was applying for bail and would turn up to face the charges if released.

Garda Shane Halligan outlined the garda objections to bail and after hearing evidence at Cork District Court Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded Mr Aslam in custody until October 23.

The defendant’s arrest followed a garda operation which saw officers seize €40,000 worth of drugs and over €10,000 in cash in the city.

Ikran Aslam, a British citizen, with an address at The Avenue, Pembroke Woods, Passage West, Co Cork, made the application for bail today.

Gardaí observed photographs from the defendant’s phone of a British passport and a Pakistani passport in his name.

Mr Buttimer said his instructions were that the defendant did not have a Pakistani passport. “Whatever you say you have a photo of, could not be what you say it is.”

The solicitor said the accused had been in the Republic of Ireland for the past year-and-a-half, co-operated fully with the investigation and had a track record of employment.

In terms of co-operation, Garda Halligan said the defendant ran away after he was stopped driving on September 24 and was found to have 25 deals of cannabis in “quarter ounce and one-ounce deals,” and also had just over €12,000 in cash. The value of the cannabis was put at €5,000.

Garda Halligan said the accused was caught and arrested shortly after he fled at Willowbank, Fairhill, Cork.

In a follow-up search at his home at Pembroke Woods, Passage West, there was a further seizure of €35,000 worth of cannabis weighing 1.75kg and drugs paraphernalia found in a wardrobe in his bedroom.

Arising out of those allegations he was charged with possession of cannabis herb and possession of cannabis herb for sale or supply.